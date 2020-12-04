CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Nutall leads Sam Houston State over Dallas Christian 117-42

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 10:55 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Zach Nutall had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists as Sam Houston State routed Dallas Christian 117-42 on Friday night.

Demarkus Lampley had 17 points, with five 3-pointers, for Sam Houston State (1-3). Donte Powers added 15 points and Tristan Ikpe had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Reggie Daniels had 12 points for the Crusaders. Ja’Kyrie Robinson added six rebounds.

