Nuga scores 17 to lead Kent State past Point Park 90-41

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 7:33 PM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Mike Nuga had 17 points and five steals as Kent State romped past Point Park 90-41 on Wednesday.

Gabe O’Neal added 15 points for Kent State (1-0). Jeremiah Hernandez and Danny Pippen each had 13 points.

Xavier Prince had 10 points for the Pioneers.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

