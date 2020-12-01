CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
Ntambwe leaves No. 17 Texas Tech after only 3 games played

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 6:35 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Sophomore forward Joel Ntambwe has left Texas Tech’s program after the former UNLV transfer played only in only three games for the 17th-ranked Red Raiders.

Coach Chris Beard said Tuesday that Ntambwe told him the decision to leave the program was based on personal reasons and what is best for his family.

Ntambwe redshirted last season after transferring from UNLV. He averaged 4.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while playing in Texas Tech’s first three games this season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 11.8 points per game as a freshman for the Runnin’ Rebels during the 2018-19 season.

