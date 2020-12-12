CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Northwestern State routs Champion Christian College 77-44

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 7:44 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Carvell Teasett came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Northwestern State to a 77-44 win over Champion Christian College on Saturday.

Robert Chougkaz had 13 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern State (1-5). Larry Owens added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Jamaure Gregg had nine rebounds.

Xavier Legington had 11 points for the Tigers. Braylon Hawkins added nine rebounds, and Derrick Guinn had seven rebounds.

