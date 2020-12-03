CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Northwestern plays host to Chicago State

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 5:30 PM

Chicago State (0-4) vs. Northwestern (1-0)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State pays visit to Northwestern in an early season matchup.

SUPER SENIORS: Chicago State’s Jordan Polynice, Isaiah Lewis and Xavier Johnson have collectively accounted for 45 percent of all Cougars points this season.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Polynice has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Chicago State went 1-11 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Cougars gave up 87.4 points per game while scoring 59.9 per matchup. Northwestern went 5-5 in non-conference play, averaging 69.4 points and allowing 65.1 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

