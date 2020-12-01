CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Northwestern hosts UAPB

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 8:15 AM

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-3) vs. Northwestern (0-0)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern goes up against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in an early season matchup. Arkansas-Pine Bluff fell 80-63 at Iowa State on Sunday. Northwestern went 8-23 last year and finished 13th in the Big Ten.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .SHAUN CAN SHOOT: Through three games, Shaun Doss has connected on 22.2 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 55.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 0-11 against non-conference teams last season. In those 11 games, the Golden Lions gave up 72.9 points per game while scoring 47.7 per contest. Northwestern went 5-5 in non-conference play, averaging 69.4 points and allowing 65.1 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

