Northern Iowa goes for first win vs St. Ambrose

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 6:30 AM

St. Ambrose vs. Northern Iowa (0-3)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Iowa Panthers will be taking on the Fighting Bees of NAIA member St. Ambrose. Northern Iowa lost 82-71 to Utah State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: AJ Green has averaged 22.3 points and 5.7 rebounds this year for Northern Iowa. Complementing Green is Bowen Born, who is averaging 14.3 points per game.GREEN LIGHT FOR GREEN: Through three games, Northern Iowa’s AJ Green has connected on 40.7 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 66.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa went 9-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Panthers put up 73.5 points per contest in those 10 contests.

