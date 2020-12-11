CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Northeastern seeks revenge on UMass

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 6:30 PM

UMass (1-0) vs. Northeastern (0-1)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass goes for the season sweep over Northeastern after winning the previous matchup in Amherst. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 11, when the Minutemen forced 17 Northeastern turnovers and turned the ball over just eight times en route to a 94-79 victory.

A YEAR AGO: UMass put up 80 points and won by nine over Northeastern when these two teams faced off last season.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass went 6-7 against non-conference programs last season. In those 13 games, the Minutemen gave up 70.9 points per game while scoring 71.2 per outing. Northeastern went 6-6 in non-conference play, averaging 72 points and allowing 66.8 per game in the process.

