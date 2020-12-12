CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
North Florida hangs on for 80-77 win over FIU

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 7:23 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dorian James scored 19 points, Jose Placer added 18 and Jonathan Aybar had 17 as North Florida held off Florida International for an 80-77 win on Saturday, breaking the Ospreys’ season-opening seven-game losing streak.

Emmanuel Adedoyin had 13 points for North Florida (1-7).

Tevin Brewer scored a career-high 23 points for the Panthers (4-1), whose four-game season-opening winning streak ended. DJ Mitchell added 14 points and Antonio Daye, Jr. had 12 points and seven assists.

