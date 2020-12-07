Norris lifts UC Santa Barbara over Loyola Marymount 69-58

The Associated Press

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Miles Norris had 10 points and four blocks as UC Santa Barbara got past Loyola Marymount 69-58 on Monday night.

Amadou Sow had 12 points for UC Santa Barbara (2-0). Ajare Sanni added 11 points.

Eli Scott tied a career high with 31 points and had 12 rebounds for the Lions (2-3). Keli Leaupepe added 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Dameane Douglas had seven rebounds.

