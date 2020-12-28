Norfolk State, NC A&T start MEAC play

Norfolk State (4-3, 0-0) vs. NC A&T (3-9, 0-0) Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Norfolk State (4-3, 0-0) vs. NC A&T (3-9, 0-0)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits NC A&T as MEAC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, each team finished with 12 wins and four losses.

STEPPING UP: NC A&T’s Kameron Langley has averaged 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists while Tyrone Lyons has put up eight points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Spartans, Devante Carter has averaged 16.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while J.J. Matthews has put up 10.3 points and four rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Carter has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Norfolk State field goals over the last five games. Carter has 35 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Aggies have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. NC A&T has an assist on 52 of 80 field goals (65 percent) across its past three outings while Norfolk State has assists on 18 of 65 field goals (27.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Norfolk State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.2 percent, the 22nd-best mark in the country. NC A&T has allowed opponents to shoot 45.7 percent from the field through 12 games (ranked 255th).

