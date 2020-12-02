CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Nolley II carries Memphis over Arkansas St. 83-54

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 11:20 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Landers Nolley II had 23 points as Memphis romped past Arkansas State 83-54 on Wednesday night.

Lester Quinones had 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Memphis (2-2). Moussa Cisse added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Lomax had six assists.

Markise Davis had 13 points for the Red Wolves (0-3). Marquis Eaton added 13 points. Caleb Fields had 11 points.

