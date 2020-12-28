CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'We need help,' Prince George's Co. says | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » College Basketball » No. 9 WVU faces Northeastern

No. 9 WVU faces Northeastern

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Northeastern (1-4) vs. No. 9 West Virginia (7-2)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 West Virginia hosts Northeastern in a non-conference matchup. Northeastern fell 76-58 at Georgia in its last outing. West Virginia has dropped to No. 9 in the latest AP rankings following a loss to Kansas last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: West Virginia’s Derek Culver has averaged 13.7 points and 10.6 rebounds while Miles McBride has put up 15.4 points and four assists. For the Huskies, Tyson Walker has averaged 17 points, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals while Shaquille Walters has put up 9.2 points and 7.2 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Walker has directly created 49 percent of all Northeastern field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 14 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: West Virginia is a perfect 6-0 when the team records five or more steals. The Mountaineers are 1-2 when they steal the ball fewer than five times.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Northeastern’s Strong has attempted 24 3-pointers and connected on 29.2 percent of them, and is 7 for 24 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 39.3 percent this year. That figure is the 14th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Northeastern stands at just 24.4 percent (ranked 253rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

New annual leave carryover policy now in effect for federal employees, OPM says

HUD transforms financial management a year sooner than expected

Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

TSP funds fall back after uncharacteristic November increase

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up