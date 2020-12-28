No. 9 WVU faces Northeastern

Northeastern (1-4) vs. No. 9 West Virginia (7-2) WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Northeastern (1-4) vs. No. 9 West Virginia (7-2)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 West Virginia hosts Northeastern in a non-conference matchup. Northeastern fell 76-58 at Georgia in its last outing. West Virginia has dropped to No. 9 in the latest AP rankings following a loss to Kansas last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: West Virginia’s Derek Culver has averaged 13.7 points and 10.6 rebounds while Miles McBride has put up 15.4 points and four assists. For the Huskies, Tyson Walker has averaged 17 points, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals while Shaquille Walters has put up 9.2 points and 7.2 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Walker has directly created 49 percent of all Northeastern field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 14 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: West Virginia is a perfect 6-0 when the team records five or more steals. The Mountaineers are 1-2 when they steal the ball fewer than five times.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Northeastern’s Strong has attempted 24 3-pointers and connected on 29.2 percent of them, and is 7 for 24 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 39.3 percent this year. That figure is the 14th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Northeastern stands at just 24.4 percent (ranked 253rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.