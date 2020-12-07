No. 8 Creighton looks to knock off No. 5 Kansas

No. 8 Creighton (3-0) vs. No. 5 Kansas (4-1) Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

No. 8 Creighton (3-0) vs. No. 5 Kansas (4-1)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Creighton goes for its sixth straight win vs ranked opponents against No. 5 Kansas. Creighton’s last loss vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 16 Villanova Wildcats 64-59 on Jan. 7. Kansas is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Bluejays are led by juniors Marcus Zegarowski and Christian Bishop. Zegarowski has averaged 12.3 points and seven assists while Bishop has recorded 15 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Jayhawks have been led by Jalen Wilson and Ochai Agbaji. Wilson has averaged 15 points and 8.8 rebounds while Agbaji has put up 16.2 points per game.MIGHTY MARCUS: Zegarowski has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton has committed a turnover on just 11 percent of its possessions this season, which is the third-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Bluejays have turned the ball over only 7.7 times per game this season.

