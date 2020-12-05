No. 7 Kansas outlasts North Dakota State 65-61

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster drove for the go-ahead basket with just over a minute to go, then swatted…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster drove for the go-ahead basket with just over a minute to go, then swatted away Sam Griesel’s layup with 10 seconds left, helping seventh-ranked Kansas escape with a 65-61 victory over North Dakota State on Saturday.

Jalen Wilson had 14 points and Ochai Agbaji added 13, including a free throw in the final seconds that helped the Jayhawks (4-1) finish off a 7-0 run to end the game and avoid their first loss to an unranked team since the 2019 Big 12 Tournament.

Kansas trailed 61-60 when Grant-Foster scored on an easy layup. North Dakota State (0-4) turned it over with an offensive foul and then, after two free throws by Christian Braun, Grant-Foster made his defensive play to help preserve the comeback win.

Tyree Eady had 14 points for the Bison (0-4). Rock Kreuser added 11 before fouling out late.

NO. 10 HOUSTON 77, SOUTH CAROLINA 67

HOUSTON (AP) — Quentin Grimes had 23 points and seven rebounds, Tramon Mark added 18 points and Houston rallied past South Carolina.

Grimes scored 19 points in the second half, including 12 of 13 from the free throw line. Mark scored 11 points after the break, including 6 of 7 from the line.

Houston (4-0) shot 38% and made 4 of 19 3-point attempts. Houston was helped by 31-for-38 shooting from the free throw line.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and his son, assistant coach Kellen Sampson, missed the game because of COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols. Assistant coach Quannas White served as Houston’s coach.

Justin Minaya scored 13 points and Jermaine Couisnard and Keyshawn Bryant added 10 points apiece for South Carolina (1-2), which shot 44%. The Gamecocks made 17 of 29 shots from the line.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.