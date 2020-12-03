CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
No. 6 Duke meets Bellarmine

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 6:30 AM

Bellarmine (0-0) vs. No. 6 Duke (1-1)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Duke hosts Bellarmine in an early season matchup. Duke lost 75-69 loss at home to Michigan State on Tuesday. Bellarmine went 0-0 last year and finished in the .

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Duke has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Matthew Hurt, Jalen Johnson, DJ Steward and Jeremy Roach have collectively accounted for 70 percent of all Blue Devils scoring this season.MIGHTY MATTHEW: Through two games, Duke’s Matthew Hurt has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke went 10-1 in non-conference play, averaging 83.5 points and allowing 63.6 per game in the process.

