No. 5 Louisville women break school scoring record

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith and Kianna Smith each scored 21 points in the highest-scoring game in Louisville…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith and Kianna Smith each scored 21 points in the highest-scoring game in Louisville history, a 116-75 romp over No. 20 DePaul on Friday night in the Jimmy V Classic.

The No. 5 Cardinals (3-0) surpassed the 115 points they scored against Murray State in 2017, reaching that point total with 3:53 left in the game that wasn’t finalized until earlier this week.

Louisville was supposed to play UConn at Mohegan Sun in this game, but the Huskies have been on pause because of a positive COVID-19 test. DePaul was originally going to open its Big East season Friday against Villanova. The Wildcats agreed to move that game.

The Cardinals extended the advantage to 101-50 after three quarters, crossing the century mark in the final seconds of the third.

Darrione Rogers scored 25 points for DePaul (1-2).

NO. 7 ARIZONA 68, NO. 9 UCLA 65

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Trinity Baptiste had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Aari McDonald added 17 points and Arizona held off UCLA in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

The Bruins rallied after Arizona went up eight, pulling to 67-65 on Charisma Osborne’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds left. Arizona’s Cate Reese made 1 of 2 free throws to give UCLA a last chance, but Osborne’s 3-pointer with 5 seconds left hit the back of the rim.

Arizona (2-0) labored early against the physical Bruins and shot 6 of 25 from 3-point range. The Wildcats made up for it with stifling defense in the third quarter and some big shots late to win the first meeting with both teams in the top-10 since 1998.

UCLA (1-1) used an 18-4 run spanning the first and second quarters to go up nine, but missed 17 of 18 shots in the third quarter as Arizona surged into the lead. Osborne led UCLA with 15 points.

The Bruins went cold again in the third quarter, missing 16 straight shots during a scoreless drought of nearly 6 1/2 minutes. Arizona took advantage, going on a 9-0 run to go up 48-42.

NO. 10 OREGON 82, COLORADO 53

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nyara Sabally had 20 points and 10 rebounds and No. 10 Oregon set a school record for consecutive victories with 22, beating Colorado in the Pac-12 opener.

Oregon (3-0) broke the mark set in 1978-79. The Ducks also set a school record with their 21st straight home victory, topping the mark set from 1998-2000.

Sabally — a 6-foot-5 sophomore whose sister, Satou, was an All-American last season for the Ducks — made all nine of her shots from the field, including one 3-pointer.

Peanut Tuitele and Charlotte Whittaker each scored 10 points for Colorado (2-1).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.