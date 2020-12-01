CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
No. 5 Illinois faces off against No. 2 Baylor

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 8:15 AM

No. 5 Illinois (3-0) vs. No. 2 Baylor (2-0)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Illinois visits No. 2 Baylor in an early season matchup. Both teams earned victories in their last game. Baylor earned an 86-52 win in Las Vegas over Washington on Sunday, while Illinois won 77-75 at home against Ohio on Friday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Da’Monte Williams and Trent Frazier have collectively scored 43 percent of all Fighting Illini scoring this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Dosunmu has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Illinois and Baylor are ranked at the top of college basketball when it comes to scoring. The Fighting Illini are ranked ninth in Division I with 98.7 points per game while the Bears are eighth at 99 per game.

