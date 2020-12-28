No. 4 Nova looks for home win vs St. John’s

St. John’s (6-4, 1-3) vs. No. 4 Villanova (8-1, 3-0) Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

St. John’s (6-4, 1-3) vs. No. 4 Villanova (8-1, 3-0)

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Villanova looks for its fourth straight win over St. John’s at Finneran Pavilion. The last victory for the Red Storm at Villanova was an 81-68 win on Feb. 26, 2011.

SUPER SENIORS: Villanova’s Collin Gillespie, Caleb Daniels and Jermaine Samuels have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JULIAN: Julian Champagnie has connected on 38.1 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Red Storm. Villanova has 56 assists on 90 field goals (62.2 percent) across its past three outings while St. John’s has assists on 57 of 93 field goals (61.3 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat St. John’s offense has averaged 76.5 possessions per game, the 23rd-most in Division I. Villanova has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 66.2 possessions per game (ranked 306th, nationally).

