No. 3 Kansas looks to knock off No. 7 WVU

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 3:30 PM

No. 7 West Virginia (7-1, 1-0) vs. No. 3 Kansas (7-1, 1-0)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas goes for its sixth straight win over ranked opponents against No. 7 West Virginia . Kansas’ last loss vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 4 Baylor Bears 67-55 on Jan. 11. West Virginia has moved up to No. 7 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Iowa State last week.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Kansas’ Jalen Wilson has averaged 14.3 points and eight rebounds while Ochai Agbaji has put up 15.3 points and four rebounds. For the Mountaineers, Derek Culver has averaged 14.4 points and 10.9 rebounds while Miles McBride has put up 15 points and 4.3 assists.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Wilson has connected on 37.5 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Kansas has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80.5 points while giving up 59.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jayhawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mountaineers. Kansas has an assist on 49 of 79 field goals (62 percent) across its past three outings while West Virginia has assists on 46 of 80 field goals (57.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas is rated second in the Big 12 with an average of 71.9 possessions per game.

