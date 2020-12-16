CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
No. 23 South Florida women beat Memphis 65-58 in AAC opener

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 5:30 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elisa Pinzan scored 19 points, Elena Tsineke added 14 and No. 23 South Florida beat Memphis 65-58 on Wednesday in an American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

The Bulls outscored Memphis 15-6 in the second quarter — with eight points from Pinzan — for a 31-26 lead, and USF started the third on an 8-0 run — with six points from Tsineke — for a 13-point advantage.

Memphis cut it to 61-58 on an Aerial Wilson layup with 58 seconds left, but Pinzan sealed it at the line.

Sydni Harvey scored 12 points and Bethy Mununga grabbed 10 rebounds for South Florida (4-1), which also has a win over then-No. 6 Mississippi State this season. It was Mununga’s 22nd double-figure rebounding game of her career.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, averaging 16 points and 13.3 rebounds, led Memphis (2-3) with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Alana Davis added 14 points.

