CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » No. 23 Ohio State…

No. 23 Ohio State battles Alabama A&M

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alabama A&M (1-0) vs. No. 23 Ohio State (3-0)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Ohio State hosts Alabama A&M in an early season matchup. Alabama A&M snuck past Samford by two points on the road on Sunday. Ohio State is coming off a 77-44 win at home over Morehead State on Wednesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Ohio State’s Justice Sueing, CJ Walker and Kyle Young have combined to account for 42 percent of all Buckeyes scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JUSTICE: Sueing has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio State limited its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 54.4 points per game last year. The Buckeyes offense put up 75.6 points per contest on their way to a 10-1 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Alabama A&M went 3-8 against non-conference schools last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Census toolkit gives agencies what they need to launch data sprints with industry

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Army fires, disciplines 14 leaders for failed command climate at Fort Hood

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up