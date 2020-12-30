CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
No. 21 South Florida women beat Tulsa 63-35

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 10:51 PM

TULSA, Okla (AP) — Elisa Pinzan made 3 of 5 from 3-point range and had 13 points to help No. 21 South Florida beat Tulsa 63-35 on Wednesday night.

Pinzan finished 5 of 9 from the field and had four assists and two steals. The Bulls (6-1, 3-0 American) won their fifth straight and third straight road game to open the conference season. Bethy Mununga added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Sydni Harvey and Elena Tsineke scored 10 apiece.

Wyvette Mayberry scored nine points on 3-of-17 shooting for the Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-3). Madi Washington also had nine.

NO. 23 GONZAGA 58, PEPPERDINE 42

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Jill Townsend had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Jenn Wirth added 12 points and 14 rebounds and Gonzaga beat Pepperdine for its sixth straight win.

Townsend, the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year, also had four of the Bulldogs’ 16 assists. LeeAnne Wirth added 12 points for Gonzaga (7-2, 2-0 West Coast Conference).

Malia Bambrick scored 10 points for Pepperdine (3-3, 0-2). The Waves have lost three straight.

