No. 21 Duke meets Gardner-Webb

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 3:30 PM

Gardner-Webb (0-3) vs. No. 21 Duke (3-2)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Duke hosts Gardner-Webb in an early season matchup. Duke won over Notre Dame 75-65 on Wednesday, while Gardner-Webb came up short in a 65-60 game at East Tennessee State on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Duke’s Matthew Hurt has averaged 18.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while DJ Steward has put up 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Bulldogs, Jaheam Cornwall has averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Lance Terry has put up 11.3 points.JUMPING FOR JAHEAM: Cornwall has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Gardner-Webb has scored 64.7 points per game and allowed 72.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Gardner-Webb as a team has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big South teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

