No. 20 Syracuse women beat Miami 69-58 in ACC opener

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 10:35 PM

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso and Tiana Mangakahia scored 14 points apiece and No. 20 Syracuse beat Miami 69-58 on Thursday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference season opener.

Syracuse (4-0) won at Watsco Center for the first time since Feb. 1, 2016.

Cardoso, a 6-foot-7 freshman center from Montes Claros, Brazil, scored 12 points in the first half and finished 5 of 9 from the field. Mangakahia scored all 14 points in the second half and had a game-high seven assists.

Digna Strautmane, a senior forward who played all 31 games last season, added nine points and 11 rebounds for the Orange.

Destiny Harden scored 11 points to lead Miami (3-1). Kelsey Marshall was just 2 of 11 from long range to finish with six points. She had 74 3-pointers last season, fifth best in the program.

Strautmane made a 3-pointer as part of a 16-4 run, giving the Orange a 33-21 lead in the first half. Mangakahia opened the second half with a basket and Syracuse led by at least nine points the rest of the way.

