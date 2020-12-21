No. 2 Baylor cruises to 99-42 victory over Ark-Pine Bluff

WACO, Texas (AP) — Freshman guard LJ Cryer scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures as No.…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Freshman guard LJ Cryer scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures as No. 2 Baylor cruised to a 99-42 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night.

The Bears (6-0), the only Big 12 team left without a loss, have scored at least 80 points in six consecutive games for the first time since 1994. They hit that mark on Cryer’s 3-pointer with 9:33 left when they went up 81-30.

Cryer finished with four 3-pointers for Baylor, which was shot 48% (11 of 23) from long range and 52% (37 of 71) overall.

Preseason AP All-American guard Jared Butler had 14 points and seven assists, while MaCio Teague scored 13 points and Matthew Mayer had 12. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had 10 points and eight rebounds for Baylor, and Flo Thamba added eight rebounds.

Shaun Doss Jr. finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-8).

Butler scored the game’s first two baskets, and was one of six Bears to score in a 19-2 run in the opening 7:18 of the game.

Baylor also had a 20-0 run before halftime, with Mitchell’s layup making it 39-4 with 5:01 left. Doss finally ended that with a 3-pointer that came nearly 8 minutes after his jumper that was the previous basket for the Golden Lions, who shot 28.3% (15 of 53).

The Bears had only five turnovers, while they scored 28 points off 23 turnovers by Pine Bluff.

BIG PICTURE

Ark.-Pine Bluff: Even with four returning starters, this season has been a struggle for the Golden Lions. Their only win was by one point over Arkansas State, and their seven losses were by an average margin of 32 points before getting blown out by Baylor. The Lions were already down 15 points with 12:30 left in the first half, before that nearly 8-minute scoreless stretch when they missed nine shots and had seven turnovers. They had 15 turnovers by halftime.

Baylor: Two days after winning their Big 12 opener 100-69 at Kansas State, their first game in 10 days because of a pause for COVID-19 issues, the Bears got a big victory before going into their Christmas break. Arkansas-Pine Bluff was listed as the ninth game on Baylor’s schedule released in late October. It instead was only the third game the Bears have actually played as listed on that initial schedule. They have also added a nonconference game Dec. 30 against Alcorn State, another SWAC team, and giving them home games on back-to-back days after returning from the Christmas break.

UP NEXT

Ark.-Pine Bluff: The Golden Lions will open SWAC play with three consecutive home games, the first Jan. 2 against Mississippi Valley State.

Baylor will return from their break to play Central Arkansas on Dec. 29.

