No. 18 Fla St., Clemson meet in conference play

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 3:30 PM

No. 18 Florida State (5-1, 1-0) vs. Clemson (6-1, 0-1)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes meet as No. 18 Florida State faces Clemson. Both teams earned big home victories last Monday. Clemson earned a 66-51 win over Morehead State, while Florida State won 72-59 over Gardner-Webb.

SENIOR STUDS: Clemson’s Aamir Simms, Clyde Trapp and Jonathan Baehre have combined to account for 35 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 33 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.MIGHTY M.J.: M.J. Walker has connected on 41.9 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 92.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Clemson has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 69.3 points while giving up 46.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Seminoles. Clemson has 37 assists on 66 field goals (56.1 percent) across its past three contests while Florida State has assists on 35 of 72 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH TIGERS: Clemson has held opposing teams to 53.4 points per game this season, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

