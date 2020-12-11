No. 17 Texas Tech takes on Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1-4) vs. No. 17 Texas Tech (5-1) Comerica Center, Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1-4) vs. No. 17 Texas Tech (5-1)

Comerica Center, Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Texas Tech hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in a non-conference matchup. Texas Tech won over Abilene Christian 51-44 on Wednesday, while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi fell 68-64 to Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Rasheed Browne, Perry Francois and Myles Smith have combined to account for 47 percent of all Islanders points this season.BRILLIANT BROWNE: Browne has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also made 86.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Islanders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Red Raiders. Texas Tech has 43 assists on 66 field goals (65.2 percent) across its past three outings while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has assists on 43 of 58 field goals (74.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Tech defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 10th-highest rate in the country. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has turned the ball over on 25.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 292nd among Division I teams).

