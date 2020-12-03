CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
No. 14 Maryland women make Big Ten record 21 3-pointers

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 8:43 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored a career-high 28 points, Katie Benzan added 21, and the duo combined for 11 of Maryland’s Big Ten record 21 3-pointers as the No. 14 Terrapins beat Towson 112-78 on Thursday night.

Maryland was 8 of 12 from 3-point range at the half and finished 21 of 31 (67.7%) — with three apiece from Chloe Bibby and Ashley Owusu. Seven Terrapins made a 3-pointer, and Towson was 7 of 19.

The previous conference record was 19, set by Iowa (at Northwestern) in 2014-15 and Minnesota (at Illinois) the following season. The NCAA record is 28 by Western Ill. on Nov. 12, 2018.

Maryland lost prized freshman starter Angel Reese to a right ankle injury in the first quarter. The 6-foot-3 wing, the No. 2 recruit in the nation, had two points in three minutes before the injury. She averaged 17 points in her first three games, including 20 in her debut.

Owusu also had a career high in scoring with 25 points and seven rebounds for Maryland (3-1).

Kionna Jeter scored 28 points on 12-of-28 shooting for Towson (2-1). Aleah Nelson added 18 points and Allie Kubek had 11.

Maryland’s next scheduled game on Saturday against Coppin State was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Eagles program. The Terrapins are scheduled to play on Tuesday against Mount St. Mary’s.

