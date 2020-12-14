CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
No. 10 Tennessee squares off against App State

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 11:15 PM

Appalachian State (4-1) vs. No. 10 Tennessee (2-0)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Tennessee hosts Appalachian State in an early season matchup. Both programs won in their last game. Tennessee earned a 65-56 home win over Cincinnati on Saturday, while Appalachian State won 61-57 at Charlotte on Friday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Appalachian State’s Adrian Delph, Michael Almonacy and James Lewis Jr. have collectively scored 37 percent of all Mountaineers scoring this season.ACCURATE ADRIAN: Delph has connected on 46.2 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Tennessee has held opposing teams to 51.5 points per game this season, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

