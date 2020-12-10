CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Moderna updates | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
No. 10 Duke battles CSU

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 5:30 PM

Charleston Southern (1-3) vs. No. 10 Duke (2-2)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Duke hosts Charleston Southern in an early season matchup. Each team last played this past Tuesday. Charleston Southern won easily 94-59 over Carver College, while Duke is coming off of an 83-68 loss to Illinois.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Charleston Southern’s Ja’Quavian Florence, Sean Price and Melvin Edwards Jr. have combined to account for 51 percent of all Buccaneers scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JA’QUAVIAN: Florence has connected on 50 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 60.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Blue Devils have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. Duke has 43 assists on 76 field goals (56.6 percent) across its past three outings while Charleston Southern has assists on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Charleston Southern is rated first among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.6 percent. The Buccaneers have averaged 11 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

