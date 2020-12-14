CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » NM battles Our Lady…

NM battles Our Lady of the Lake

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 11:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Our Lady of the Lake vs. New Mexico (1-0)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos are set to battle the Saints of NAIA school Our Lady of the Lake.

STEPPING UP: .

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico went 10-2 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Lobos put up 79.3 points per contest across those 12 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

New enterprise CISO to oversee all State Department cyber efforts

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

Lack of transition support from OPM raises concerns the agency has become politicized

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up