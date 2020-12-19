Niagara looks for home win vs Fairfield

Fairfield (1-6, 1-2) vs. Niagara (1-3, 1-2) Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Niagara looks…

Fairfield (1-6, 1-2) vs. Niagara (1-3, 1-2)

Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara looks for its fifth straight win over Fairfield at Gallagher Center. The last victory for the Stags at Niagara was a 62-58 win on Feb. 26, 2017.

SAVVY SENIORS: Niagara has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Marcus Hammond, Kobi Nwandu, Greg Kuakumensah, Justin Roberts and Nicholas Kratholm have collectively accounted for 79 percent of all Purple Eagles scoring this season.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Purple Eagles have scored 57 points per game and allowed 58 points per game across three conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 60 points scored and 75 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TAJ: Taj Benning has connected on 40.9 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Fairfield has lost its last four road games, scoring 57.5 points, while allowing 76 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Purple Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Stags. Niagara has an assist on 32 of 59 field goals (54.2 percent) over its previous three contests while Fairfield has assists on 26 of 53 field goals (49.1 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Niagara has held opposing teams to 62.3 points per game, the lowest figure among all MAAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.