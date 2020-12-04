CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | Va. Tech med school applications surge | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Niagara goes for first win vs Lincoln (PA)

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 3:30 PM

Lincoln (PA) vs. Niagara (0-1)

Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Niagara Purple Eagles will be taking on the Lions of Division II Lincoln (PA). Niagara lost 75-45 to Syracuse in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Niagara went 2-9 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Purple Eagles scored 66.9 points per contest across those 11 games.

