Ngumezi leads Jacksonville St. past UT-Martin 80-70

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 11:38 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala (AP) — Amanze Ngumezi scored a career-high 20 points as Jacksonville State defeated UT Martin 80-70 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Finch had 18 points for Jacksonville State (7-2, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Darian Adams added 16 points. Jay Pal had seven rebounds and seven points.

Cameron Holden had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-3, 1-1). Anthony Thomas added 15 points. La-Quiem Walker had 10 points.

Ngumezi pulled down eight rebounds, two more would have given him Jacksonville State’s first double-double of the season.

Eden Holt, who was second on the Skyhawks in scoring entering the contest with 12 points per game, was held to only 4 points on 2-of-10 shooting but had seven rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes.

