CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Newton, Kuhlman carry Evansville…

Newton, Kuhlman carry Evansville over Eastern Illinois 68-65

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 10:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jawaun Newton had 19 points to lead five Evansville players in double figures as the Purple Aces edged past Eastern Illinois 68-65 on Wednesday night.

Evan Kuhlman added 15 points and Shamar Givance, Noah Frederking and Jax Levitch each had 11 for Evansville (1-3). Newton shot 11 for 13 from the line.

Marvin Johnson had 17 points for the Panthers (2-4). Josiah Wallace added 17 points. Mack Smith had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Survey: What telework policies will stay once the pandemic ends?

Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

'We have a way to go and a lot to do,' FEMA administrator says of culture improvement efforts

Army fires, disciplines 14 leaders for failed command climate at Fort Hood

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up