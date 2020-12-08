CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
New Orleans beats Florida National 74-57

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 11:30 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Damion Rosser scored 22 points, Troy Green had 18 points and 12 rebounds and New Orleans beat Florida National 74-57 on Tuesday night.

Ahren Freeman added 12 points for New Orleans (1-3). Rosser made 10 of 11 shots.

Jeffrey Hernandez had 16 points and eight rebounds for Florida National. Kenneth Santos added 14 points and 10 boards.

