New Hampshire, Maine meet in conference play

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 3:30 PM

New Hampshire (3-2, 2-0) vs. Maine (0-3, 0-2)

Memorial Gym(Maine), Orono, Maine; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire pays visit to Maine in an America East matchup. New Hampshire won 53-51 at home against Hartford on Monday, while Maine is coming off of a 78-62 loss at Boston College on Dec. 22.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Juniors Nick Guadarrama and Jayden Martinez have led the Wildcats. Guadarrama has averaged 14.8 points and nine rebounds while Martinez has put up 14.6 points and 10 rebounds per game. The Black Bears have been led by LeChaun DuHart and Stephane Ingo. DuHart has averaged 13.7 points while Ingo has put up 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.GIFTED GUADARRAMA: Guadarrama has connected on 25 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 95.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is rated first among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.8 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 13 offensive boards per game.

