Ndefo scores 15 to lead St. Peter’s over Niagara 53-49

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 11:12 PM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — KC Ndefo registered 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks as Saint Peter’s edged past Niagara 53-49 on Saturday night.

Fousseyni Drame had 14 points and nine rebounds for Saint Peter’s (4-2, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Marcus Hammond had 15 points for the Purple Eagles (0-3, 0-2). Kobi Nwandu added 11 points. Greg Kuakumensah had six rebounds.

The Peacocks also defeated Niagara 70-54 on Friday.

