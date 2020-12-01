CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
N. Illinois faces SIUE

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 8:15 AM

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (1-2) vs. Northern Illinois (0-1)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville plays Northern Illinois in an early season matchup. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville easily beat St. Louis College of Pharmacy by 35 on Saturday. Northern Illinois lost 65-61 loss at home to Illinois-Chicago on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .ACCURATE ADEWUNMI: Mike Adewunmi has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Northern Illinois earned a 4-point win over SIUE when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville went 1-10 against non-conference teams last season. In those 11 games, the Cougars gave up 77.5 points per game while scoring 61.5 per outing. Northern Illinois went 6-6 in non-conference play, averaging 66.3 points and giving up 64.8 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

