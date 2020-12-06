CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
N. Fla. hopes to end skid vs FAU

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 6:30 AM

Florida Atlantic (2-2) vs. North Florida (0-5)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida looks to end its five-game losing streak as it goes up against Florida Atlantic. Florida Atlantic won easily 128-64 at home against Florida National on Thursday. North Florida lost 85-74 at High Point on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERS: North Florida’s Josh Endicott has averaged 9.3 points and 7.8 rebounds while Jose Placer has put up 9.8 points. For the Owls, Jailyn Ingram has averaged 15 points and six rebounds while B.J. Greenlee has put up 10.8 points.JUMPING FOR JAILYN: Ingram has connected on 55.6 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Ospreys have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Owls. North Florida has an assist on 48 of 68 field goals (70.6 percent) across its previous three games while Florida Atlantic has assists on 54 of 96 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic as a team has made 12.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-most among Division I teams.

