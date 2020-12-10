CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
N. Colorado beats Colorado Christian 87-62 in season opener

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 12:44 AM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Bodie Hume had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Northern Colorado rolled to an 87-62 victory over Colorado Christian on Wednesday night in its season opener.

Hume was 8 of 17 from the floor. Kur Jockuch added 14 points for the Bears (1-0). Sam Masten and Daylen Kountz each had 13 points. Matt Johnson had 10.

Northern Colorado shot 51% (36 of 71) from the floor.

Ross Williams scored 20 points for Colorado Christian. Andy Stafford had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

