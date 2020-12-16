CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Muszynski lifts Belmont over…

Muszynski lifts Belmont over Kennesaw State 64-53

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 10:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Muszynski had 25 points as Belmont defeated Kennesaw State 64-53 on Wednesday night.

Luke Smith had 14 points for Belmont (6-1). Caleb Hollander added eight rebounds.

Spencer Rodgers had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (3-3). Chris Youngblood added 10 points and six rebounds. Brandon Stroud had eight rebounds.

Belmont plays Tennessee State on the road on Friday. Kennesaw State plays Samford at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Growing number of vendors decry hardline GSA is taking on schedule pricing

GSA’s Murphy opens up about her ascertainment decision, 3 years of successes, challenges

ODNI asks White House to undo ‘overcomplicated’ system for sensitive records

State Department, VA detail initial COVID-19 vaccination plans for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up