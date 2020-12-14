HOLIDAY NEWS: Christmas displays in Northern Va. | DC-area grocery store hours | Local holiday happenings | DC-area Christmas weather
Murray State takes on Transylvania

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 11:15 PM

Transylvania vs. Murray State (3-2)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Murray State Racers will be taking on the Pioneers of Division III Transylvania. Murray State lost 70-66 to Southern Illinois in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tevin Brown has averaged 13.4 points and seven rebounds for the Racers, while KJ Williams has recorded 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.LOVE FOR LARIMORE: Zach Larimore has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State went 5-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Racers offense scored 70.1 points per contest in those 10 contests.

