Murray Jr. scores 20 to lead Rider past Manhattan 82-64

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 9:11 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. had 20 points and 15 rebounds as Rider beat Manhattan 82-64 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference for both teams on Friday night.

Christian Ings had 14 points for Rider (1-2). Rodney Henderson Jr. added 13 points. Tyrel Bladen had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Anthony Nelson had 19 points for the Jaspers (0-1). Jason Douglas-Stanley added 14 points. Marques Watson had 10 points.

