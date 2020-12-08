CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Mount St Mary’s beats St Francis (Pa) 75-57

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 9:34 PM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Mezie Offurum posted 19 points and eight rebounds, and Damian Chong Qui had 17 points and eight assists as Mount St. Mary’s defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 75-57 on Tuesday night.

The game marked the Northeast Conference opener for both teams.

Jalen Gibbs had 13 points and eight rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s (2-3). Nana Opoku added six points and five blocks.

Mark Flagg had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Red Flash (1-4).

