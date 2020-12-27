CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Grammys moved to March amid surge | Md., Va. still see lag in vaccinations | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Mosley scores 26 to lift Missouri St. over N. Iowa 79-59

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 6:50 PM

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Isiaih Mosley matched his career high with 26 points on 12-of-15 shooting and Missouri State romped past Northern Iowa 79-59 on Sunday.

The game marked the first Missouri Valley Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Mosley scored 26 points in the Bears’ last outing. Gaige Prim had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks, which tied the school record, for Missouri State (4-0). Ja’Monta Black added 13 points. Jared Ridder had 11 points.

Trae Berhow had 18 points for the Panthers (1-5). Austin Phyfe added eight rebounds.

The teams matchup again on Monday.

