CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Morton-Robertson lifts Radford past…

Morton-Robertson lifts Radford past Presbyterian 71-65

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 7:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Quinton Morton-Robertson posted 18 points as Radford got past Presbyterian 71-65 on Wednesday.

Lewis Djonkam added 16 points, Dravon Mangum chipped in 11, and Chyree Walker had 10 for Radford (4-5, 3-0 Big South Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Fah’Mir Ali, the Highlanders’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 14% in the game (1 of 7).

Trevon Reddish scored a career-high 24 points for the Blue Hose (2-3, 0-1). Owen McCormack added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Rayshon Harrison had 12 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up