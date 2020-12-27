CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Grammys moved to March amid surge | Md., Va. still see lag in vaccinations | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » College Basketball » Montero leads E. Michigan…

Montero leads E. Michigan past Olivet College 94-65

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 5:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Yeikson Montero had 25 points as Eastern Michigan easily defeated Division III Olivet College 94-65 on Sunday.

Bryce McBride had 17 points for Eastern Michigan (2-2). Drew Lowder added 11 points. Darion Spottsville had 11 points.

Britton Angell had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Comets. He also committed seven turnovers. Eddie Thigpen added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.comD

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

HUD transforms financial management a year sooner than expected

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

New annual leave carryover policy now in effect for federal employees, OPM says

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up