Montana State takes on Yellowstone Christian

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 6:00 PM

Yellowstone Christian vs. Montana State (1-1)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montana State Bobcats will be taking on the Centurions of NAIA school Yellowstone Christian. Montana State lost 74-70 in overtime at Pacific in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Montana State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Xavier Bishop, Amin Adamu, Jubrile Belo and Borja Fernandez have combined to account for 66 percent of all Bobcats scoring this season.BISHOP BEYOND THE ARC: Through two games, Montana State’s Xavier Bishop has connected on 27.3 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State went 4-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Bobcats offense scored 65.9 points per contest across those nine contests.

